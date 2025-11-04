 SpiceJet Appoints Aviation Veteran Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director To Lead The Airline Amid Struggles & Spearhead Next Phase Of Transformation
Dhairya Gajara
Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Mumbai: SpiceJet appointed Sanjay Kumar as executive director to lead the airline’s initiatives on expansion, operational excellence and business transformation. The former top honcho at IndiGo will maneuver the airline facing severe challenges as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

Kumar’s appointment came in effect from November 3 as he will report directly to the airline’s chairman and managing director Ajay Singh. The newly appointed executive director brings with him over three decades of rich experience in the aviation sector with extensive expertise across network planning, revenue management, marketing, and commercial strategy.

Kumar has served in senior leadership positions in leading Indian airlines and has been instrumental in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape in India. For close to 12 years, Kumar served as the chief commercial officer at IndiGo and for a little over three years as its chief strategy and revenue Officer. He has also held key leadership positions, including president and CEO at InterGlobe Technology Quotient and chief operating officer at AirAsia India, among others. He is also credited for adding many cities to the aviation map including Bhubaneshwar.

Speaking on his new role, Kumar said, “I am excited to re-join SpiceJet at a pivotal time in its journey. The Indian aviation market offers tremendous opportunities, and I look forward to working with the team to drive SpiceJet’s expansion, enhance operational efficiencies, and deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director at SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sanjay back to the SpiceJet family. His deep understanding of the aviation business and proven leadership will be invaluable as we chart a new course for SpiceJet. With his strategic insights and executional strength, we are confident of accelerating our growth journey and strengthening our position as a leading and customer-centric airline.”

