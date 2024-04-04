 Skoda Superb Makes a Comeback in India with Upgraded Features, Priced at Rs 54 Lakh!
The 2024 Skoda Superb comes with a powerful 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 187bhp and 320Nm of torque.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Skoda Superb |

After nearly a year’s absence, the Skoda Superb is back in India. Once the top-tier sedan in Skoda India’s lineup, it had to step aside due to the stringent BS6 Phase II emission norms. Now, it returns to India as a fully imported mode, with just 100 units up for grabs India.

Skoda Superb priced at Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with a notable price hike compared to previous version. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the latest fourth-generation Superb launched globally in November 2023.

article-image

The design of the Skoda Superb maintains a familiar look, similar to its previous version in the Indian market. Skoda’s unique grille is made even more attractive by full LED headlights with washers, giving it a classy vibe. The LED fog lights are smoothly integrated into the bumper, adding both style and practicality. On the sides, the Skoda Superb features new 18-inch alloy wheels, adding a touch of sophistication to its appearance. At the rear, the vehicle is adorned with LED tail-lights that include a dynamic turn indicator, blending visibility and style seamlessly.

Skoda Superb - Interior

Skoda Superb - Interior |

Skoda has made Superb even better with some cool upgrades. Now, it comes with a stylish 10.2-inch digital driver display and a user-friendly 9.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smoothly. Plus, there is wireless charging, tri-zone temperature control, and more to make your ride super comfortable and convenient. Apart from these, the car is equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters and a 12-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat with memory settings.

article-image
Skoda Superb - Cabin

Skoda Superb - Cabin |

Safety is a big deal with Skoda Superb, making it one of the safest cars in India. Just like the Slavia and Kushaq, it scores 5 star in Global NCAP and Euro NCAP crash tests. With features like 9-airbags, a 360-degree camera, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Park Assist with Emergency Braking Assist.

The 2024 Skoda Superb comes with a powerful 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Teamed up with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, this setup enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.7 seconds, ensuring an exciting driving adventure.

