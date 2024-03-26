Skoda Kodiaq L&K Receives Rs 2 Lakh Price Reduction

Skoda Kodiaq |

Skoda has changed the options for its 7-seater Kodiaq SUV. Before, you could choose from three versions: Style, Sportline, and L&K. But now, you can only get the top-spec variant. They have also changed the prices. The Skoda Kodiaq L&K used to cost Rs 41.99 lakh, but now it is cheaper at Rs 39.99 lakh after a Rs 2 lakh price drop.

Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine which churns out 190bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels.

In India, the Kodiaq is Skoda’s top model and competes with cars like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson, and MG Gloster. Skoda is busy developing a new small SUV to compete with cars like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon.

In another news, Skoda India recently says they will bring back Superb and Octavia to the Indian market by middle of 2024. These cars were taken off the market in India in April 2023 and June 2023, respectively, because not enough customers were buying them.

Skoda Kodiaq - Interior |

Skoda has said they are starting with Superb. They expect to launch the Laurent and Klement variants by the middle of the year. They have not given any specific date for when the Octavia will come back, but it will be available in India in 2024.

To stay modern, the Czech manufacturer will add advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the updated models, along with various other feature enhancements. Skoda’s midsize vehicles have been not noticeably lacking ADAS Level 2 technology, a feature already present in competitors like Honda, Hyundai, and Kia, who offer it in popular models such as the City, Creta, and Seltos.