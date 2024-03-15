Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Facelifts To Introduce Level 2 ADAS In India

Skoda Slavia |

Skoda India is preparing to introduce significant updates for it Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV, both key models in its India 2.0 strategy and well-received in the market. Despite achieving a five-star safety rating under Global NCAP’s new crash test program, competitors with more features have gained larger market shares over time.

To stay modern, the Czech manufacturer will add advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the updated models, along with various other feature enhancements. Skoda’s midsize vehicles have been not noticeably lacking ADAS Level 2 technology, a feature already present in competitors like Honda, Hyundai, and Kia, who offer it in popular models such as the City, Creta, and Seltos.

To bridge this gap, Skoda plans to equip its upcoming facelift cars with this crucial safety features, aiming to better compete in the Indian market. It’s important to note that, except for the Kodiaq SUV, Skoda currently does not offer ADAS in any of its cars in India. The Kodiaq SUV’s top L&K variant is priced at Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to the ADAS level 2 features, company hinted at more enhancements for the Kushaq and Slavia. Company may include a 360-degree camera. The company will also launch new sub-compact SUV in the Indian market soon, expected to be available for sale in March 2025. Competitors for this new model will include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Skoda Kushaq |

In terms of its engine, the upcoming Skoda compact SUV is likely to feature the same 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine as the Kushaq. This engine, available with both manual and automatic transmissions, produces a maximum power of 110bhp and a torque of 200Nm.

Skoda plans to produce around 90,000 units of this model each year for both domestic and export markets, including North Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.