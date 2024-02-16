Skoda Launches Slavia Style Edition At ₹19.13 Lakh: Check Features, Specifications & More

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | February 16, 2024
Skoda Auto India recently launched the highly anticipated Slavia Style Edition, with a limited production run of only 500 units.
Priced at Rs 19.13 Lakh (Ex-Showroom), the exclusive sedan boasts a distinctive appearance, offered in three elegant paint shades: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Tornado Red.
Features include blacked-out wing mirrors, B-pillars, and roof, along with 'Edition' badging on the B-pillar and steering wheel, and 'Style' branding on the scuff plates.
The Slavia Style Edition introduces a dual dashboard camera for enhanced safety, a feature previously seen in the Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition.
The interior maintains premium features from the top Spec-Style trim, featuring a sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and a sophisticated 10-inch infotainment unit.
Powered by a robust 1.5-litre TSI engine generating 150 horsepower and 250Nm of torque, the sedan is equipped with a smooth 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.
The Skoda Slavia Style Edition accelerates from 0 to 100kph in just 8.96 seconds, showcasing impressive performance, making it an enticing choice for buyers.
