Octavia 2024: Skoda's Valentine's Day Gift

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 14, 2024
Czech carmaker Skoda has launched it's coveted Octavia 2024.
The standout update in the refreshed Skoda Octavia is the introduction of a new set of LED headlamps, complemented by LED daytime running lights (DRLs), elegantly framed by the signature front grille.
At the rear, notable updates include new LED taillamps and a revamped bumper, enhancing the vehicle's overall aesthetic appeal.
The updated Skoda Octavia boasts a revamped dashboard layout, accompanied by a fresh interior theme. Noteworthy enhancements include a larger infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity and a modern digital instrument cluster.
The fourth-generation Octavia presents a versatile range of powertrain options, catering to various preferences and needs. These include a 1.0-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid option, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, providing a comprehensive selection for consumers seeking petrol, diesel, or hybrid alternatives.
Two of Octavia's major competitors are Audi A3 Mercedes A-Class
The estimated price of the car in India is expected to be in the range of Rs 36-40 Lakh
