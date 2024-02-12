New Aston Martin Vantage Reveals 656bhp V8 And New Interior

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 12, 2024
Revamped brawler goes after 911 Turbo with a V8 that's as impactful as the V12.
The Vehicle has a 4.0 litres in capacity and blown by a pair of turbos, but with output hiked to 656bhp.
Aston Martin is taking on the Porsche 911 Turbo S with an overhauled version of the Vantage
Vantage can power past 0-62mph in just 3.5sec and has a top speed of 202mph.
Other new features include a decorative side strake, frameless mirrors and flush electronic door handles.
Apart from Porsche, Vantage will also be competing with Mercedes-Benz AMG SL and Maserati GranCabrio
The price of Vantage in India is estimated to be above Rs 3 Crore
