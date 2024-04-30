Skoda Kushaq and Salvia Ensure Safety with Standard 6 Airbags Across All Variants

Skoda Slavia |

Skoda Auto India has announced a significant safety enhancement for its Kushaq and Slavia models. Going forward, all variants of these vehicles will come equipped with six airbags as standard. Previously, only the top-tier Style variants offered this feature, while lower trims had dual front airbags.

Additionally, prices for the MY 2024 Kushaq and Slavia have increased compared to the 2023 models. The entry-level Active trims now come with a Rs 10,000 increase, while the mid-range Ambition models see a bump of Rs 35,000. However, prices for the top-end Style variants remain unaffected.

Speaking about the upgrades, Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, stated, “Safety has always been at the core of Skoda's DNA. We were the first brand to achieve a full 5-star rating for both adults and children in Global NCAP tests. Our commitment to safety reflects our Human Touch philosophy and highlights our dedication to being a family-oriented brand. We have consistently provided frontal airbags in our base variants and six airbags in our higher variants, ensuring equal safety standards across the board. With the updates for MY24, we are now offering six airbags as standard across all variants of the Kushaq and Slavia.

Skoda Kushaq |

With both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia securing a prestigious 5-star crash safety rating from the Global NCAP, it's evident that safety is paramount for these models. This rating, applicable across the entire lineup since the NCAP assesses only the base variant, underscores Skoda's commitment to passenger safety.

By standardizing six airbags, Skoda is taking a proactive step towards enhancing safety features. While this may entail a modest increase in price, the added peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike is invaluable. Furthermore, this move sets a precedent, suggesting that Volkswagen India, Skoda's sister brand, may follow suit with its Taigun and Virtus models.

Skoda Slavia - Interior |

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia models offer a choice between two turbo petrol engines: a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI and a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI. The 1.0-litre TSI engine generates 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, while the larger 1.5-litre TSI motor delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the 1.0 TSI variant provides the option of a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, while the 1.5-litre TSI variant offers a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.