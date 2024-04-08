Spy Shots: Upcoming Skoda Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing on Roads

Skoda's Upcoming SUV | Image Courtesy: Rohit Paradkar/Instagram

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to introduce its most budget-friendly offering yet with the launch of a new sub-compact SUV. Excitement mounts as the upcoming SUV has been spotted undergoing testing, providing enthusiasts with an early glimpse of what’s to come. Car enthusiasts eagerly await further details and specifications as the anticipation builds for Skoda’s latest addition to the Indian market.

Skoda’s forthcoming sub-4 –metre SUV is poised to take the stage with its foundation set on the MQB-A0-IN platform, a sibling to the Kushaq and Slavia. Recent sightings of the test model hint at its compact yet dynamic design, evident in its boxy profile. Despite camouflage, the trademark butterfly grille can be easily seen. Inside, a peek reveals a digital instrument cluster, hinting at a blend of modernity and functionality.

Skoda's Upcoming SUV | Image Courtesy: Rohit Paradkar/Instagram

The upcoming Skoda SUV is anticipated to be equipped with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, similar to the one found in the Kushaq, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and torque converter. Whether Skoda will opt for this turbo mill as the sole engine option remains to be seen.

Once launched, this subcompact SUV will join the ranks of competitors such as the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the soon-to-be-released Mahindra XUV 3XO.

In another news, after nearly a year’s absence, the Skoda Superb is back in India. Once the top-tier sedan in Skoda India’s lineup, it had to step aside due to the stringent BS6 Phase II emission norms. Now, it returns to India as a fully imported mode, with just 100 units up for grabs India.

Skoda Superb priced at Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with a notable price hike compared to previous version. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the latest fourth-generation Superb launched globally in November 2023.

The 2024 Skoda Superb comes with a powerful 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Teamed up with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, this setup enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.7 seconds, ensuring an exciting driving adventure.