 Carlyle Group Reduces Stake In Yes Bank by Nearly 2%, Sells Shares Worth ₹1,441 Crore
US-based Carlyle Group, through its affiliate CA Basque Investments, offloaded shares in Yes Bank through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Carlyle Group on Friday divested nearly a 2 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank for Rs 1,441 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the data, CA Basque Investments sold 59.40 crore shares, amounting to a 1.98 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 24.27 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,441.64 crore.

After the stake sale, the Carlyle Group's shareholding in Yes Bank has declined to 7.13 per cent from 9.11 per cent.

In February this year, global investment firm Carlyle Group pared a 1.3 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank for Rs 1,057 crore.

Read Also
RBI Tweaks Rules To Cut Risk Banks Face In Exposure To Capital Markets
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought more than 36.92 crore shares, representing a 1.23 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based lender.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 24.26 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 895.78 crore.

Details of the other sellers could not be ascertained.

On Friday, shares of Yes Bank fell 1.96 per cent to close at Rs 24.95 apiece on the NSE. 

