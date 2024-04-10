Bajaj Launched Pulsar N250 in India, Priced at Rs 1.51 Lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N250 |

Bajaj Auto has just launched the revamped Pulsar N250 for the 2024 model, bringing a bunch of upgrades to its flagship naked Pulsar. The new model is priced Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a slight increase of Rs 851 from the previous version.

One of the significant changes is the addition of a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, replacing the old partly analogue one. This new LCD console comes with features like a digital tachometer, trip meters, a distance to empty indicator, and a gear position indicator, similar to what we saw in the recently launched Pulsar N150 and N160. These changes make Bajaj Pulsar N250 stand out among other 250cc bikes and bring it in line with many premium motorcycles.

Another notable enhancement is the introduction of a 37mm inverted fork, replacing the previous telescopic fork setup. This change is expected to enhance the bike's handling capabilities. Additionally, the revised bike now boasts 110-section front and 140-section rear tyres, a departure from the original 100-section front and 130-section rear tyres, paired with 17-inch wheels.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 receives a host of feature updates, including the addition of ride modes such as rain, road, and off-road, along with switchable traction control and ABS modes. The off-road mode specifically reduces rear ABS while deactivating traction control. Moreover, rain mode offers maximum ABS intervention for enhanced safety. The wheelbase has been slightly reduced to 1,342mm, making it 9mm shorter than its predecessor, while the seat height has been raised by 5mm to 800mm.Bottom of Form

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 maintains its core mechanical components, featuring a 249cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine. This robust motor delivers a maximum power output of 24.1bhp at 8,750rpm and peak torque of 21.5Nm at 6,500rpm. Paired with a five-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch, the transmission ensures smooth and efficient power delivery.