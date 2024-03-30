First Look: Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spotted In Exciting Spy Shots!

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spy Image | Image Courtesy: Rohit Paradkar/Instagram

Bajaj’s upcoming model, the Pulsar N125, has been spotted on Indian roads for the first time, offering an early glimpse into its key features. The test mule observed showcases telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear, along with front disc brakes and rear drum brakes.

Expected to inherit design cues from its Pulsar counterparts, the new motorcycle may share components like the fuel tank and LED headlamp with the N150, while sporting alloy wheels and split seats akin to the Pulsar NS125. Currently, Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 and the NS125 as its 125cc models in India, and the N125 is anticipated to fit within this range.

Read Also Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spotted Testing Before Launch!

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spy Image | Image Courtesy: Rohit Paradkar/Instagram

The upcoming Pulsar N125 is expected to be powered by the same 124.45cc, single-cylinder engine found in the NS125. While Bajaj hasn’t disclosed any details, slight adjustments to the engine are anticipated to enhance both efficiency and performance. Currently, the NS125 delivers 11.8bhp and 11Nm of torque through a 5-speed gearbox.

Regarding its features, the new Pulsar N125 is likely to sport an LCD instrument panel similar to the updated NS125. This display provides various information such as the clock, fuel level, speedometer, gear indication, trip meter, odometer, and RPM. Although equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, it does not offer turn-by-turn navigation. Other notable features expected on the bike include a compact tail section, sleek rear view mirrors, an underfloor exhaust, and a wide handlebar.

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to release the world’s first motorcycle running on CNG in the next quarter, as announced by the company’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj. Testing of the world’s first CNG motorcycle has been underway for months, and the bike has been recently spotted on the roads.

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike was recently spotted covered in a heavy camouflage alongside the Bajaj Platina 110. It features a horizontally positioned CNG cylinder beneath its long, flat seat. In spy images, a large gap on the fuel tank suggests it’s designed for accessing the CNG cylinder’s valve.