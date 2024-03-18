Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spotted Testing Before Launch!

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spotted Testing | Image Courtesy: ZigWheels

In India, a test model of the 2024 new Bajaj Pulsar N250 has been spotted being tested on the roads. It seems Bajaj Pulsar N250 will have major upgrade this time.

In the spy shot, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 test model features a digital dashboard, possibly similar to the ones found in smaller pulsar models. What makes this motorcycle stand out is Bluetooth connectivity, which is not common in its class. It may also offer extra conveniences like turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and displaying phone battery and signal status.

The core features of the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 are likely to remain unchanged. It runs on a 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, delivering 24bhp of power and 21.5Nm of torque. The new model is expected to maintain the same dual-channel ABS breaking system with a 300mm front disc and 230mm rear disc. Currently, the only available paint option is Brooklyn Black, but the upcoming version may introduce more colour choices.

Expected to hit the market in April this year, the new model will be up against tough competition from the likes of the KTM 250 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Bajaj's First CNG Bike | Image Courtesy: Bike Dekho

In other news, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to release the world’s first motorcycle running on CNG in the next quarter, as announced by the company’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj. Testing of the world’s first CNG motorcycle has been underway for months, and the bike has been recently spotted on the roads.

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike was recently spotted covered in a heavy camouflage alongside the Bajaj Platina 110. It features a horizontally positioned CNG cylinder beneath its long, flat seat. In spy images, a large gap on the fuel tank suggests it’s designed for accessing the CNG cylinder’s valve.

It’s reported that the bike will have a larger engine capacity because CNG doesn’t provide as much as power as petrol. The new Bajaj CNG bike comes with a sturdy handlebar, knuckle guard, upswept exhaust, and a larger tyre hugger. Is also features digital instrument cluster. Suspension duties are handles by a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Breaking is managed by front disc and rear drum breaks.