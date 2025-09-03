20 Independent Power Producers Owe ₹1,177.89 Crore To Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board

File Image |

Shimla: Over 20 independent power producers owe Rs 1,177.89 crore to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board for surveys, investigations and preparation of detailed project reports, and the Baspa project alone accounted for Rs 874.69 crore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to the question of Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress), Sukhu said the delay in recovery was mainly due to a lack of consensus on the interest rate to be charged. The government will not compromise on safeguarding the interests of the state, and top lawyers have been engaged to plead Himachal's case in getting its legitimate claims with various power producers settled.

"Senior lawyers have been engaged to plead the state's case for reverting the Shanan project to the state, and the case would be heard by the Supreme Court on September 17 and also for getting pending arrears from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court on September 10," he added.

After a favourable court judgment, the government was hopeful of getting additional income of Rs 250 crore from JSW Company as royalty, and the state Energy department has also issued notice to Baira Siul hydel project to return the project to the state government as it has completed 40 years, and the matter was pending in the High Court, Sukhu said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said during the zero hour that the government would not restore the closed Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation routes on which even the cost of diesel was not recovered.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Randhir Sharma (BJP) said the people, particularly the school-going children, are facing great inconvenience due to the closure of routes in his constituency.

Agnihotri said the government will look into the issue if school children are facing problems due to the closure of routes.

