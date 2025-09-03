Tata Capital Sets Stage For ₹17,200 Crore IPO From September 22, Wraps Up Series Of Investor Roadshows

File Image |

New Delhi: Tata Capital has wrapped up a series of investor roadshows across major global financial hubs, setting the stage for its much-anticipated USD 2 billion (Rs 17,200 crore) initial public offering (IPO) in the week beginning September 22, according to people familiar with the development.

The non-banking finance company is expected to debut on the bourses by September 30, making it the largest IPO of 2025. The roadshows, launched in August, drew strong participation from global and domestic institutional investors, industry sources said.

