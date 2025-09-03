 Tata Capital Sets Stage For ₹17,200 Crore IPO From September 22, Wraps Up Series Of Investor Roadshows
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Capital Sets Stage For ₹17,200 Crore IPO From September 22, Wraps Up Series Of Investor Roadshows

Tata Capital Sets Stage For ₹17,200 Crore IPO From September 22, Wraps Up Series Of Investor Roadshows

This article talks about the much-anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tata Capital. It is deemed the largest IPO of 2025. Tata Capital is the flagship financial services arm of India's Tata Group, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services, including consumer loans (personal, home, car), commercial finance, wealth management, and infrastructure finance.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Tata Capital has wrapped up a series of investor roadshows across major global financial hubs, setting the stage for its much-anticipated USD 2 billion (Rs 17,200 crore) initial public offering (IPO) in the week beginning September 22, according to people familiar with the development.

Read Also
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 3rd Sept 2025
article-image

The non-banking finance company is expected to debut on the bourses by September 30, making it the largest IPO of 2025. The roadshows, launched in August, drew strong participation from global and domestic institutional investors, industry sources said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
JSW Cement Reports Multi-Fold Increase In Profit Before Accounting For Exceptional Items & Taxes, Reaching ₹164.74 Crore
JSW Cement Reports Multi-Fold Increase In Profit Before Accounting For Exceptional Items & Taxes, Reaching ₹164.74 Crore
Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rains To Lash City As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Konkan Under Orange Alert
Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rains To Lash City As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Konkan Under Orange Alert
US Open 2025: Who Is Morgan Riddle? All You Need to Know About Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Who Is Turning Heads With Bold Balcony Pose; Video
US Open 2025: Who Is Morgan Riddle? All You Need to Know About Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Who Is Turning Heads With Bold Balcony Pose; Video
20 Independent Power Producers Owe ₹1,177.89 Crore To Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board
20 Independent Power Producers Owe ₹1,177.89 Crore To Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JSW Cement Reports Multi-Fold Increase In Profit Before Accounting For Exceptional Items & Taxes,...

JSW Cement Reports Multi-Fold Increase In Profit Before Accounting For Exceptional Items & Taxes,...

20 Independent Power Producers Owe ₹1,177.89 Crore To Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board

20 Independent Power Producers Owe ₹1,177.89 Crore To Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board

Tata Capital Sets Stage For ₹17,200 Crore IPO From September 22, Wraps Up Series Of Investor...

Tata Capital Sets Stage For ₹17,200 Crore IPO From September 22, Wraps Up Series Of Investor...

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 3rd Sept 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 3rd Sept 2025

Gold Rates Add ₹400 To Hit Highest-Ever Level Of ₹1.06 Lakh/10 G On Tariff Woes, Weak Rupee

Gold Rates Add ₹400 To Hit Highest-Ever Level Of ₹1.06 Lakh/10 G On Tariff Woes, Weak Rupee