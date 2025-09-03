Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 3rd Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive and escalated in the first half of the session and crossed 24750 zones. However it failed to hold at those levels and sunk to give up its intraday gains and slipped to 24500 zones. It witnessed a sharp fall towards the end and closed with losses of around 50 points. It formed a bearish candle on daily frame and has again got stuck in a broader range. Now it has hold above 24442 zones for an up move towards 24750 then 24850 zones while supports can be seen at 24442 and 24350 zones.

File Image |

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24700 then 24800 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24500 then 24000 strike. Call writing is seen at 24600 then 25000 strike while Put writing is seen at 24500 then 24600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24100 to 25100 zones while an immediate range between 24300 to 24800 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note and maintained an upward bias in the first half of the session. However in the latter part it witnessed sharp profit booking and a sell off from higher levels. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle with shadows on both sides indicating buying support at lower levels but a restricted upside. The index eventually closed with losses of nearly 200 points. Now if it manages to cross and hold above 80400 zones strength can be seen towards 80700 and 81000 zones, else weakness can be seen towards 80000 and 79800 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note and gradually extended the momentum towards 54150 zones in the initial hour of the session. However it failed to hold at higher zones and drifted sharply lower towards 53600 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure was seen at higher zones and remained highly volatile in a wider range of 500 points. The rate sensitive index has been relatively underperforming and closed with losses of around 340 points. Now till it holds below 54000 zones some weakness could be seen towards 53500 then 53250 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 54000 then 54250 zones.

File Image |

Nifty future closed negative with loss of 0.27% at 24682 levels. Positive setup seen in National Aluminium, NMDC, Dabur, CG Power, IGL, Godrej Consumer product, Nestle India, Voltas, Marico and Eicher Motors while weakness in Indus Tower, MCX, AU Bank, Max Healthcare, Cholamandalam Finance, HFCL, Alkem Lab, and ICICI Lombard

ENIL - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

ENIL is in a clear uptrend as visible via trendline. In Tuesday's session it has respected 200-EMA levels on the daily chart and closed comfortably above the same. It is also trading above the key 40 and 100 EMA levels further indicating strength in stock price. With a positive super trend indicator along with positive RSI divergence reinforces bullish momentum on the stock.

File Image |

BUY ENIL CMP 164.90 SL 156.05 TGT 176.81

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 3rd Sept 2025

DCM Shriram:

DCM Shriram and Aarti Industries have entered into a long-term agreement for chlorine supply, with DCM Shriram Chemicals as the exclusive supplier to AIL’s upcoming Jhagadia facility. The partnership includes building a state-of-the-art underground chlorine pipeline for safety and reliability. Once operational, AIL’s chlorine offtake will rise by 200 tonnes per day, in addition to the current 150 tonnes per day.

Waaree Energies:

Waaree Energies to enter into a Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement for acquisition of 64% of the share capital of Kotson’s Private Limited (“KPL”) for a total consideration of Rs 192 crore, subject to customary closing conditions. KPL established in 1978, is in the business of designing, manufacturing and supplying advanced transformer solutions. The acquisition will enable vertical integration, market expansion, and access to electrical ecosystem for projects, enhancing control over the supply chain and quality of the product.

PNC Infratech:

The company has emerged as the Lowest (L1) Bidder in a tender floated by Airports Authority of India (AAI) for "Development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Varanasi". The project comprising Extension of Runway along with re-carpeting and strengthening of existing runway and allied works for a quoted amount of Rs 297 crore exclusive of GST. The said project is expected to be executed in 18 months.

Antony Waste:

The company has informed exchanges that its material subsidy , Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd, has incorporated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely Kadapa Renew Energy Private Limited. Kadapa Renew has been incorporated for the project “Processing of MSW waste through Material Recovery Facility and incinerate waste in Waste to Energy Facility” awarded by New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS):

TCS has expanded its strategic partnership with Tryg, a leading Scandinavian non-life insurance company that operates in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. As part of the seven-year €550M agreement, TCS will partner with Tryg to simplify and standardise operations across its three major markets and drive technological transformation, to accelerate the company’s growth journey. Expanding the 15-year partnership, TCS will tap into its suite of AI and cloud solutions to simplify the European Insurance major’s IT landscape and drive its strategic transformation journey.