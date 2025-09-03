APEDA Launches Initiative To Help 100 Agri-Food & Tech Startups, Creating New Export Opportunities

File Image |

New Delhi: The commerce ministry on Tuesday said its arm APEDA has launched an initiative to help 100 agri-food and agri-tech startups, promote innovation and create new export opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

"BHARATI, which stands for Bharat's Hub for Agritech, Resilience, Advancement and Incubation for Export Enablement, has been designed to empower 100 agri-food and agri-tech startups, accelerate their journey, promote innovation and create new export opportunities for young entrepreneurs," it said.

Starting in September 2025, the inaugural pilot cohort will empower 100 startups, including high-value agri-food producers, technology-driven service providers and innovators, it said.The initiative also seeks to drive innovation in high-value categories such as GI-tagged agri-products, organic foods, superfoods, novel processed Indian agri-foods, livestock products and AYUSH products.

It will help startups working on advanced technologies such as AI-based quality control, blockchain-enabled traceability, IoT-enabled cold chains and agri-fintech, while addressing critical areas like innovative packaging, sustainability and sea protocols.

"BHARATI seeks to resolve export challenges related to product development, value addition, quality assurance, perishability, wastage and logistics," the ministry said, adding the programme will connect agri-food innovators, and tech-driven solution providers.

The initiative includes a nationwide awareness campaign to engage stakeholders and attract solution-oriented startups from across India, along with an application and selection process beginning September 2025 through the APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority ) website to shortlist 100 startups for the export enablement programme.

"Selected startups will undergo a three-month acceleration programme focusing on product development, export readiness, regulatory compliance, market access and collaborative solutions to address export challenges," it said, adding the pilot cohort will serve as a model for a scalable annual incubation programme, driving continuous innovation and long-term export growth.

