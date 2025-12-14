 Gold, Silver Shine Bright This Week, Prices Jump Sharply On Global Cues
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Shine Bright This Week, Prices Jump Sharply On Global Cues

Gold, Silver Shine Bright This Week, Prices Jump Sharply On Global Cues

Gold and silver prices surged sharply this week in India, tracking strong global cues. Gold rose by about Rs 4,000 per 10 grams, while silver jumped nearly Rs 17,000 per kilogram. Strong global demand, supply tightness, and safe-haven buying supported prices.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices surged sharply this week in India, tracking strong global cues. |

New Delhi:  Gold and silver prices rose sharply in the domestic market this week, following strong gains in global bullion markets. Both precious metals moved closer to record highs, driven by rising global demand, supply concerns, and safe-haven buying by investors.

According to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs 4,188 to Rs 1,32,710 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 1,28,592 a week earlier. This sharp rise has caught the attention of both investors and buyers ahead of the festive and wedding season.

Read Also
India’s Gem & Jewellery Exports Soar 19% To $2.52 Billion, Driven By Gains In Cut & Polished...
article-image

Other gold categories also saw a strong increase. The price of 22-karat gold rose to Rs 1,21,562 per 10 grams from Rs 1,17,777 last week. Meanwhile, 18-karat gold increased to Rs 99,533 per 10 grams, up from Rs 96,444.

Silver, however, outperformed gold during the week. Prices of the white metal surged by nearly Rs 17,000 per kilogram. As per IBJA data, silver climbed to Rs 1,95,180 per kilogram, compared to Rs 1,78,210 a week ago.

FPJ Shorts
Brown University Shooting: Terrified Students Shelter In Library After Deadly Campus Attack; Video Goes Viral
Brown University Shooting: Terrified Students Shelter In Library After Deadly Campus Attack; Video Goes Viral
Mumbai: Senior Couple, Relatives Arrested For Fatal Knife Attack Over Shop Space Dispute At Golden Pagoda
Mumbai: Senior Couple, Relatives Arrested For Fatal Knife Attack Over Shop Space Dispute At Golden Pagoda
Mumbai: National Lok Adalat Settles 70 Cases, Recovers ₹24.57 Crore At DRT-III
Mumbai: National Lok Adalat Settles 70 Cases, Recovers ₹24.57 Crore At DRT-III
VIDEO: Argentina Football Legend Lionel Messi Leaves Hyderabad, Prepares For Mumbai Leg Of His GOAT India Tour
VIDEO: Argentina Football Legend Lionel Messi Leaves Hyderabad, Prepares For Mumbai Leg Of His GOAT India Tour

On Friday, silver touched the Rs 2 lakh mark for the first time ever in intraday trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). It hit an all-time high of Rs 2,01,388 per kilogram before easing slightly. The silver futures contract expiring on March 5, 2026, gained over Rs 2,400 during the session and later settled at Rs 2,00,462 per kilogram.

Gold futures also saw strong buying interest. The February 5 gold futures contract rose 1.87 per cent to close at Rs 1,34,948 per 10 grams on MCX. In the retail market, gold prices jumped by over Rs 4,600 in a single day, reflecting the sharp momentum.

Read Also
Gold & Silver Prices Decline As Investors Tread Cautiously Around Snoring US Federal Reserve's...
article-image

Market experts say the rally is supported by strong global trends. Silver prices have surged due to rising industrial demand from sectors such as solar power, electric vehicles, and electronics, along with tight global supply. Gold, on the other hand, continues to benefit from steady buying by central banks and investors looking for safety amid geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns.

Internationally, gold was trading near record levels at $4,328 per ounce on COMEX, while silver was around $62 per ounce. The strength in global prices has directly pushed domestic bullion prices higher.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, Silver Shine Bright This Week, Prices Jump Sharply On Global Cues

Gold, Silver Shine Bright This Week, Prices Jump Sharply On Global Cues

FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable

FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable

Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide

Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide

'Gutter Snan' For Aman Gupta; Instagram User Calls Him 'Fraud', Alleges Financial Irregularities...

'Gutter Snan' For Aman Gupta; Instagram User Calls Him 'Fraud', Alleges Financial Irregularities...

GST Reduction To Cut Consumer Price Index Inflation By 25 Basis Points, Could Reduce 35 BSP: SBI...

GST Reduction To Cut Consumer Price Index Inflation By 25 Basis Points, Could Reduce 35 BSP: SBI...