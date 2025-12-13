 GST Reduction To Cut Consumer Price Index Inflation By 25 Basis Points, Could Reduce 35 BSP: SBI Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Reduction To Cut Consumer Price Index Inflation By 25 Basis Points, Could Reduce 35 BSP: SBI Report

GST Reduction To Cut Consumer Price Index Inflation By 25 Basis Points, Could Reduce 35 BSP: SBI Report

The reduction in goods and services tax (GST) is expected to cut consumer price index (CPI) inflation by roughly 25 basis points in the September–November 2025 period and could reduce 35 basis points this fiscal (FY26), a new report has said. The report added that the RBI has left the door open on future rate moves but expects the repo rate at 5.25 per cent will be lower for longer.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The reduction in goods and services tax (GST) is expected to cut consumer price index (CPI) inflation by roughly 25 basis points in the September–November 2025 period and could reduce 35 basis points this fiscal (FY26), a new report has said. The report from State Bank of India (SBI) said that Q1 FY27 inflation forecasts were lowered by about 100 basis points to 3.9 per cent from 4.9 per cent. The Q3 FY26 estimate was revised to 3.8 per cent from an earlier 0.6 per cent, it added.

With continued lower food inflation, with higher kharif production, healthy rabi sowing, adequate reservoir levels and conducive soil moisture, SBI forecasted inflation for FY26 at 1.8 per cent and for FY27 at 3.4 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its December policy, reduced its FY26 inflation projection to 2 per cent from an October estimate of 2.6 per cent and a February estimate of 4.2 per cent.

Read Also
Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26...
article-image

The report added that the RBI has left the door open on future rate moves but expects the repo rate at 5.25 per cent will be lower for longer. CPI inflation trend reversed and rose marginally to 0.71 per cent in November from 0.25 per cent in October, driven by a smaller deceleration in food and beverages and higher fuel and light inflation at 2.32 per cent. Though, miscellaneous items prices declined in Nov but personal care and effects prices increased owing to higher gold prices.

The recent inflation data shows fluctuating trends, sometimes with rural food deflation easing or urban food inflation rising, driven by cereals, milk products, non-alcoholic beverages, prepared meals, snacks etc, though data varies monthly, the report noted. Gold inflation remained high at 58 per cent, while excluding gold, headline CPI was negative at -0.12 per cent YoY, said the report.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Bags 50 Seats; PM Modi Calls Its 'Watershed' Moment
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report
VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report
Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'
Ricky Kej Takes DIG At Pathaan While Praising Dhurandhar: 'People Criticising Prefer Pak ISI Agent Dancing In Bikini To Besharam Rang'
Pakistan Cricket Board Miffed As ICC Omits Skipper Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster
Pakistan Cricket Board Miffed As ICC Omits Skipper Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Reduction To Cut Consumer Price Index Inflation By 25 Basis Points, Could Reduce 35 BSP: SBI...

GST Reduction To Cut Consumer Price Index Inflation By 25 Basis Points, Could Reduce 35 BSP: SBI...

Government-Supported AIFs Invest ₹2,839 Crore In 154 Women-Led Startups

Government-Supported AIFs Invest ₹2,839 Crore In 154 Women-Led Startups

Insurance Laws Amendment Bill, 2025, Which Raised FDI Limit To 100%, Will Attract Capital & Support...

Insurance Laws Amendment Bill, 2025, Which Raised FDI Limit To 100%, Will Attract Capital & Support...

India Remains A Bright Spot Amid Global Uncertainty, With Robust 6.5% Growth Rate & Strong Domestic...

India Remains A Bright Spot Amid Global Uncertainty, With Robust 6.5% Growth Rate & Strong Domestic...

RBI Will Carry Out The Second Round Of Open Market Operation Purchases, Involving Government...

RBI Will Carry Out The Second Round Of Open Market Operation Purchases, Involving Government...