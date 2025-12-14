 Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBiggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide

Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide

In 2025, over 120,000 tech jobs were cut worldwide as companies shifted towards AI and automation. Intel, TCS, Amazon, Microsoft, and others led the layoffs. The trend shows a long-term structural change, not a temporary slowdown, in the global tech industry.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Global Tech Sector in Turmoil. |

The year 2025 has turned out to be one of the toughest for the global technology industry. Big and well-known tech companies across the world have announced large-scale layoffs. In total, more than 1.20 lakh (120,000) employees have lost their jobs. This wave of job cuts clearly shows that companies are changing the way they work, mainly due to the fast adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation.

These layoffs are not limited to one area. They have affected chipmakers, IT services firms, cloud computing companies, telecom players, and enterprise software providers. Experts believe this is not a short-term slowdown but a deep structural change in the global tech workforce.

Read Also
'When Will You Conduct An Investigation Against TCS Layoffs?’ IT Industry Demands Probe As...
article-image

Intel Leads the Layoff List

The biggest layoff announcement in 2025 came from Intel. The semiconductor giant cut nearly 24,000 jobs. The company said the move was necessary to improve financial stability and shift towards a foundry-based business model. Intel is trying to stay competitive in a rapidly changing chip industry.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 14: Kiara & Abir Get Engaged, But Manisha Refuses to Accept Their Union
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 14: Kiara & Abir Get Engaged, But Manisha Refuses to Accept Their Union
South Korean Govt Pushes For System Allowing Foreigners To Use Credit Cards On Public Transit
South Korean Govt Pushes For System Allowing Foreigners To Use Credit Cards On Public Transit
Sudan: Drone Attack On UN Facility In Kadugli Kills 6 Peacekeepers
Sudan: Drone Attack On UN Facility In Kadugli Kills 6 Peacekeepers
FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable
FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable

Indian IT and Global Giants Follow

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported around 20,000 job cuts. The company explained that many roles no longer matched the skills needed in an AI-driven delivery model. This shows how even traditional IT jobs are being reshaped by technology.

Read Also
India's IT Layoff Storm: 7 Remote Jobs Poised To Weather Job Cuts Season
article-image

Cost Cutting and Simplifying Structures

Several global companies focused on reducing costs and simplifying their operations. Verizon cut about 15,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan. Amazon removed nearly 14,000 corporate roles, mainly in management and administrative positions, to make its organisation leaner.

Shift Towards AI and Cloud

Companies like Dell Technologies and Accenture also reduced staff. Dell cut around 12,000 jobs, while Accenture laid off about 11,000 employees, as client demand moved quickly towards generative AI projects. SAP announced plans to cut 10,000 roles while reorganising around cloud computing and business AI.

Read Also
US Education Department Workers Targeted In Layoffs Returning To Tackle Civil Rights Backlog
article-image

More Layoffs Across Tech

Microsoft reduced around 9,000 jobs, including roles in gaming and Azure. Toshiba, after privatisation, cut 5,000 jobs, while Cisco laid off 4,250 employees, shifting spending towards cybersecurity and AI development.

Overall, 2025 has made it clear that AI-driven efficiency is reshaping the global tech workforce in a big way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable

FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable

Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide

Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide

'Gutter Snan' For Aman Gupta; Instagram User Calls Him 'Fraud', Alleges Financial Irregularities...

'Gutter Snan' For Aman Gupta; Instagram User Calls Him 'Fraud', Alleges Financial Irregularities...

GST Reduction To Cut Consumer Price Index Inflation By 25 Basis Points, Could Reduce 35 BSP: SBI...

GST Reduction To Cut Consumer Price Index Inflation By 25 Basis Points, Could Reduce 35 BSP: SBI...

Government-Supported AIFs Invest ₹2,839 Crore In 154 Women-Led Startups

Government-Supported AIFs Invest ₹2,839 Crore In 154 Women-Led Startups