Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide

The year 2025 has turned out to be one of the toughest for the global technology industry. Big and well-known tech companies across the world have announced large-scale layoffs. In total, more than 1.20 lakh (120,000) employees have lost their jobs. This wave of job cuts clearly shows that companies are changing the way they work, mainly due to the fast adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation.

These layoffs are not limited to one area. They have affected chipmakers, IT services firms, cloud computing companies, telecom players, and enterprise software providers. Experts believe this is not a short-term slowdown but a deep structural change in the global tech workforce.

Intel Leads the Layoff List

The biggest layoff announcement in 2025 came from Intel. The semiconductor giant cut nearly 24,000 jobs. The company said the move was necessary to improve financial stability and shift towards a foundry-based business model. Intel is trying to stay competitive in a rapidly changing chip industry.

Indian IT and Global Giants Follow

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported around 20,000 job cuts. The company explained that many roles no longer matched the skills needed in an AI-driven delivery model. This shows how even traditional IT jobs are being reshaped by technology.

Cost Cutting and Simplifying Structures

Several global companies focused on reducing costs and simplifying their operations. Verizon cut about 15,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan. Amazon removed nearly 14,000 corporate roles, mainly in management and administrative positions, to make its organisation leaner.

Shift Towards AI and Cloud

Companies like Dell Technologies and Accenture also reduced staff. Dell cut around 12,000 jobs, while Accenture laid off about 11,000 employees, as client demand moved quickly towards generative AI projects. SAP announced plans to cut 10,000 roles while reorganising around cloud computing and business AI.

More Layoffs Across Tech

Microsoft reduced around 9,000 jobs, including roles in gaming and Azure. Toshiba, after privatisation, cut 5,000 jobs, while Cisco laid off 4,250 employees, shifting spending towards cybersecurity and AI development.

Overall, 2025 has made it clear that AI-driven efficiency is reshaping the global tech workforce in a big way.