 New Petroleum & Natural Gas Rules Notified, Big Push For Investment & Ease Of Doing Business
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNew Petroleum & Natural Gas Rules Notified, Big Push For Investment & Ease Of Doing Business

New Petroleum & Natural Gas Rules Notified, Big Push For Investment & Ease Of Doing Business

India notified Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025 to simplify licensing, attract investment and speed projects. A single long-term lease, faster approvals, financial penalties, shared infrastructure, cleaner operations and investor-friendly arbitration aim to boost domestic oil and gas output, cut imports and strengthen energy security while improving ease of business.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
India has notified the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025, creating a modern rulebook to attract investment. |

New Delhi: India has notified the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025, creating a modern rulebook to attract investment and make oil and gas business easier. The rules flow from the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2025 and replace an old system that needed many approvals. The government says the new framework will speed up projects, cut delays and raise domestic output.

Single Petroleum Lease and Long Stability

A major change is the move to a single petroleum lease. One licence will now cover exploration, development and production of all hydrocarbons, including shale. Lease tenure can run up to 30 years and may be extended for the full economic life of a field. Terms are protected from negative changes during operations, giving companies comfort to invest for the long term.

Read Also
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Lauds Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Urges Them To Amp Up Scope...
article-image

Penalties Focus on Money, Not Jail

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On 2nd Saturday, Set To Enter ₹ 300 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On 2nd Saturday, Set To Enter ₹ 300 Crore Club
Cyber Cell Reaches Out To Senior Citizens To Bust ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud In Mumbai
Cyber Cell Reaches Out To Senior Citizens To Bust ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud In Mumbai
New Income Tax Act Brings Big Changes, New ITR Forms To Come Before FY28
New Income Tax Act Brings Big Changes, New ITR Forms To Come Before FY28
Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical Issues; Details Here
Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical Issues; Details Here

The rules remove criminal penalties for operational violations and replace them with financial fines. A breach can attract a penalty of Rs 25 lakh, plus Rs 10 lakh for every day the violation continues. The idea is to improve compliance without criminalising business activity, while still keeping penalties strong.

Lower Costs Through Shared Infrastructure

Operators are allowed to share or jointly develop pipelines, processing units and other facilities by agreement. This can reduce costs and speed up development. Companies must file yearly details of installed capacity, used capacity and spare capacity, improving transparency and planning.

Read Also
ONGC and Petronet LNG execute 15-Years Ethane Unloading, Storage and Handling Services Binding Term...
article-image

Cleaner Operations and Climate Push

Environmental responsibility is built into the rules. Companies must prepare time-bound plans to reach zero routine gas flaring and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This signals a clear push for cleaner and more efficient upstream operations.

Faster Decisions and Fair Disputes

Lease applications must be decided within 180 days, helping projects move faster. Dispute resolution is investor-friendly. Arbitration will be in New Delhi if all parties are Indian. If a foreign company is involved, a neutral international seat can be chosen.

Read Also
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Extended Application Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process...
article-image

Safety, Reporting and Industry Response

Offshore safety oversight is strengthened by naming the Oil Industry Safety Directorate as the key authority. Companies must report discoveries, submit development plans on time and regularly update production and compliance norms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Petroleum & Natural Gas Rules Notified, Big Push For Investment & Ease Of Doing Business

New Petroleum & Natural Gas Rules Notified, Big Push For Investment & Ease Of Doing Business

New Income Tax Act Brings Big Changes, New ITR Forms To Come Before FY28

New Income Tax Act Brings Big Changes, New ITR Forms To Come Before FY28

Gold, Silver Shine Bright This Week, Prices Jump Sharply On Global Cues

Gold, Silver Shine Bright This Week, Prices Jump Sharply On Global Cues

FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable

FIIs Continue Selling In December, Strong DII Buying Keeps Market Stable

Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide

Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide