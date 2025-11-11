 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Lauds Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Urges Them To Amp Up Scope & Pace
India, with its 23 world-class refineries and a total capacity of 258.2 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) now stands among the top five refining nations in the world.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said he was inspired by the work of government-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Green R&amp;D Centre in Bengaluru, and asked them to step up their scope and pace.

In a post on X social media platform, Puri said, "Felt inspired and excited after visiting the HPCL Green R&amp;D Centre at Bengaluru." "The state-of-the-art R&amp;D centre has over 150 dedicated scientists who are working in areas of refining technologies, petrochemical catalysts, battery technologies, internal combustion engine testing, flex fuel engine timing kits, green hydrogen for mobility and conversion of seaweed into biocrude," the minister said.

He noted that 37 per cent of the scientists at the centre are "women leaders who are doing pioneering work to create an Energy Aatmanirbhar Bharat." Praising its work on refining technologies and green fuels, Puri said, "Fascinating work is being done at the centre and I encouraged the team members to expand the scope and pace of their path breaking projects."

Earlier this month, he said India’s energy journey is entering a new era as seven sedimentary basins are under study with advanced technology for the exploration of oil and gas across the country. This is a great time for entrepreneurs and industry leaders to look at oil and gas exploration in India. It has never been easier, faster, or more profitable to invest in India’s energy future, according to Puri.

While the global energy market is expected to grow at a slow pace, India stands out as a bright spot, projected to contribute nearly 30-33 per cent of global energy demand growth in the coming decades, he added. India with its 23 world-class refineries and a total capacity of 258.2 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) now stands among the top five refining nations in the world.

