Old Is Gold And Electric: The Land Defender 110 Reborn

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 22, 2024
The electric tech has been deployed on the vintage Land Rover Defender 110, customized by UK-based Bedeo.
The retrofit unit is also said to have a weight of the original diesel car.
The vintage wagon produces the peak performance of 480 bhp.
The 75kWh battery gives a range of 246.22 Kilometers.
The vehicle can be charged to its maximum capacity in about 90 minutes using a 50kW charge.
This is the current avatar of the Land Rover Defender.
The Land Rover Defender is estimated to be in the price range of USD 1,23,620 or Rs 1,03,03,536.
