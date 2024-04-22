Old Is Gold And Electric: The Land Defender 110 Reborn

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 22, 2024

The electric tech has been deployed on the vintage Land Rover Defender 110, customized by UK-based Bedeo.

The retrofit unit is also said to have a weight of the original diesel car.

The vintage wagon produces the peak performance of 480 bhp.

The 75kWh battery gives a range of 246.22 Kilometers.

The vehicle can be charged to its maximum capacity in about 90 minutes using a 50kW charge.

This is the current avatar of the Land Rover Defender.

The Land Rover Defender is estimated to be in the price range of USD 1,23,620 or Rs 1,03,03,536.

