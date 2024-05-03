 Isuzu Rolls Out 2024 D-Max V-Cross Lineup in India, Pricing Begins at Rs 21.20 Lakh
In its 2024 version, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross maintains the robust 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, generating 163bhp and 360Nm of torque.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross |

Isuzu has officially introduced the 2024 D-Max V-Cross line-up in the Indian market, starting at a base price of Rs 21.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for this pick-up truck are now open, and deliveries are expected to commence shortly.

Among the highlights of the 2024 model year, the top-of-the-line X Prestige variant receives a range of exterior upgrades, including a revamped grille, blacked-out wheels, and embellished engine hood, and a front bumper guard. Adding to the aesthetic appeal are dark grey accents adorning various components such as the fog lights, fender lip, front and rear wheel arches, rear bumper, outside rear-view mirrors, and roof rails. As this refreshed lifestyle pick-up competes head-to-head with the Toyota Hilux in its segment, let’s delve into the additional specifications it brings to the table.

In its 2024 version, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross maintains the robust 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, generating 163bhp and 360Nm of torque. This powerhouse is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a toque converter. The pickup is offered in both four-wheel and rear-wheel drive setups, catering to a diverse range of driving preferences and needs.

The updated Isuzu pickup is packed with safety and convenience features to make driving breeze. It comes with three-point seat belts and rear seat occupant detection sensors, ensuring everyone’s safety. The rear seats are adjustable for a more comfortable ride. Additionally, there is a spacious 9-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety is a priority with 6-airbags, and a reverse parking camera. Plus, it offers a shift-on-fly 4WD system for easy switching between drive modes, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), and Hill Descent Control (HDC) for added stability on different terrains.

