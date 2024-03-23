Isuzu D-Max Electric Concept Unveiled – Here’s What You Need To Know!

Isuzu D-Max Electric Concept |

Isuzu has shown off its first-ever electric vehicle concept, which will be displayed at the Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand. This new prototype which will be an electric version of the D-Max pickup truck, already available in India starting Rs 11.20 lakh.



Isuzu is a Japanese company, plans to start making the electric vehicle for Europe by 2025, but there is no word yet on its availability in the market. The D-Max BEV concept looks a bit different from the regular pickup truck, with some electric vehicle-inspired design features, like blue highlights on the front intakes and closed-off grille. Despite these changes, the pickup truck largely resembles the regular model.

Isuzu D-Max Pickup | CarDekho.com

Isuzu says their new electric pickup truck is powered by a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and has two electric motors, one on each axle. The front motor gives 54bhp and 108Nm, while the rear one produces 121bhp and 217Nm, giving total of 174bhp and 325Nm, which is more than the regular diesel model.

The Isuzu D-Max BEV has a full time 4WD system and can reach a top speed of nearly 130 km/h. While we don’t know the exact range yet, Isuzu assures that it can tow heavy loads and has a strong structure, matching the performance of the diesel model.

Isuzu D-Max Pickup |

The electric pickup truck will first be available in Europe, then in Thailand, the UK, and Australia. Isuzu says they will decide on releasing the vehicle based on how much people want it and how much the EV charging stations grow. Next to the electric concept, Isuzu showed a prototype called D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV. This prototype has a turbo diesel engine and a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Isuzu made its debut in the Indian automotive scene in 2012 through Isuzu Motors India Private Limited. Since then, the company has established a strong presence in the country's automotive sector. Operating from its manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, Isuzu produces a diverse range of vehicles tailored for the Indian market and beyond.