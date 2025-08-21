 PM Awas Yojana Scam: More Than 9,000 People Embezzle ₹1.20 Lakh Each
Investigations revealed that the funds meant for building homes were misused, with some beneficiaries even living in two-storey houses. Many of them submitted fake documents to claim the money.

Tresha Dias
Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: In Prayagraj, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, one of Prime Minister Modi's ambitious projects, has become a controversial topic. Modi's government scheme was meant to provide homes to the poor.

9,000 People Steal From The Scheme

A shocking case of fraud has been uncovered, according to a report by News18Hindi, where more than 9,000 people allegedly took Rs 1.20 lakh each under the scheme despite already owning houses.

Funds For Building Homes Misused

Fake Documents Submitted

Investigations revealed that the funds meant for building homes were misused, according to The Financial Express, with some beneficiaries even living in two-storey houses. Many of them submitted fake documents to claim the money.

Officials Who Approved Applications Under Scrutiny

In Uttar Pradesh's Shankargarh block alone, 3,127 beneficiaries took the first instalment but did not lay even a single brick. Local checks confirmed they did not need new homes. The report mentioned that officials who approved these applications are under investigation. Authorities have taken action and are trying to recover the money.

Pension Schemes Misused

The scam is not limited to housing. Reports say that pension schemes have been used to carry out a massive fraud. Over Rs 40 lakh were wrongly taken through fake claims, non-reporting of deaths and beneficiaries not informing about remarriages, as per the report.

Widow Pension Scheme

More than 100 women were found to have either remarried or passed away a year ago in the widow pension scheme, yet pensions continued to be paid, leading to a wrongful payment of over Rs 12 lakh.

No Provision To Recover Amount

In the old-age pension scheme too, 2,351 beneficiaries were found to be deceased, but their families continued withdrawing money. Officials admitted that the current system has no clear provision to recover such amounts once they are transferred to bank accounts.

