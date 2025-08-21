 Godrej Properties Wins Bid To Acquire 7.82-Acre Land In Hyderabad For Nearly ₹550 Crore
Godrej Properties Wins Bid To Acquire 7.82-Acre Land In Hyderabad For Nearly ₹550 Crore

The housing board would issue the allotment letter after following the due process.Godrej Properties will develop a housing project on this land parcel.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: Godrej Properties Ltd has won a bid to acquire 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly Rs 550 crore.In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB).Godrej Properties has "emerged as the highest bidder for 7.825 acre land parcel in Kukatpally (KPHB), Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of Rs 547.75 crore".

The housing board would issue the allotment letter after following the due process.Godrej Properties will develop a housing project on this land parcel.The estimated revenue potential of this project would be Rs 3,800 crore.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "As Hyderabad continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic real estate market, Kukatpally represents a strategic location that aligns with the city's growth trajectory." Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

