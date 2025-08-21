Jupiter Wagons Shares Soar 11%, ₹215 Crore Order For Vande Bharat Trains Sparks Rally

Jupiter Wagons Stock Jumps After Major Order Win. |

Mumbai: Jupiter Wagons’ share price jumped nearly 11 percent on Thursday, following the announcement of a large order related to India’s prestigious Vande Bharat trains.

The stock climbed as much as 10.95 percent to Rs 366.00 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The strong stock movement came right after the company disclosed a fresh order win worth Rs 215 crore, boosting market sentiment around the railway-focused firm.

Details of the Rs 215 Crore Order

Jupiter Wagons shared that its unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to supply 5,376 wheelsets for Vande Bharat trains.

The total value of the order stands at approximately Rs 215 crore.

This is a significant win for the company as Vande Bharat trains are India’s high-speed and premium trains, and being part of the supply chain boosts Jupiter’s credibility and visibility in the sector.

Strong Rise in Trading Volume

The rally in the share price was matched with a sharp rise in trading volumes.

On August 21, more than 44 lakh shares of Jupiter Wagons were traded on stock exchanges, compared to the average daily volume of 13 lakh shares over the last week.

This shows strong interest from investors, especially after the order news.

Robust Order Book Strengthens Growth Outlook

As per the company’s investor presentation, Jupiter Wagons had an order book of Rs 5,972 crore as of June 30, 2025.

The new Rs 215 crore order will further strengthen the company’s future earnings and operational pipeline.

Share Price Performance Overview

- In the last one month, Jupiter Wagons’ stock has remained mostly flat.

- Over the past three months, it has fallen by 7 percent.

- In the last six months, the stock is up 17 percent.

- On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 27 percent.

- Over the last one year, the stock has declined 35 percent.

However, in the last five years, Jupiter Wagons has delivered multibagger returns of 2,450 percent.

At 12:00 PM, the stock was trading 9.31 percent higher at Rs 361.00 on the NSE.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Stock markets are subject to risks.