Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ Prices Updated: Starting from Rs 1.43 Lakh

Revolt Motors lowers prices on RV400 and RV400 BRZ electric motorcycles for increased affordability. The Revolt RV400 now starts at Rs 1.50 lakh, while the RV400 BRZ is priced at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom), marking a reduction of Rs 5,000 for both models. The company aims to make these e-bikes more accessible to customers. While the Revolt RV400 has been available for some time, the RV400 BRZ was introduced earlier this year.

Revolt mentions that it has decreased prices by improving efficiency and has transferred the benefit to customers. This was achieved by streamlining production expenses for spare parts and batteries.

Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Co-Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company of Revolt Motors, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are delighted to unveil this new pricing and exclusive offers to ensure our electric bikes deliver the best value possible. Customer satisfaction remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to making high-quality, environmentally friendly mobility accessible to all.”

The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ both use the same 3 kW mid-drive electric motor. They are powered by a 3.24 kWh battery pack, which promises a range of 150 km on a single charge. The company claims that these e-bikes can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in 4.5 hours. Additionally, both models come equipped with a digital console, connected technology through the MyRevolt mobile app, various riding modes, and other features. In the e-bike segment, the RV400 range competes against models like Tork Kratos R, Oxo Hop, Oben Rorr, and others.