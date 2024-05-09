 Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ Prices Updated: Starting from Rs 1.43 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRevolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ Prices Updated: Starting from Rs 1.43 Lakh

Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ Prices Updated: Starting from Rs 1.43 Lakh

The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ both use the same 3 kW mid-drive electric motor.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Revolt RV400 |

Revolt Motors lowers prices on RV400 and RV400 BRZ electric motorcycles for increased affordability. The Revolt RV400 now starts at Rs 1.50 lakh, while the RV400 BRZ is priced at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom), marking a reduction of Rs 5,000 for both models. The company aims to make these e-bikes more accessible to customers. While the Revolt RV400 has been available for some time, the RV400 BRZ was introduced earlier this year.

Revolt mentions that it has decreased prices by improving efficiency and has transferred the benefit to customers. This was achieved by streamlining production expenses for spare parts and batteries.

Read Also
Revolt Motors To Supply Electric Bikes For Adani Green Energy’s Fleet
article-image

Mrs. Anjali Rattan, Co-Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company of Revolt Motors, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are delighted to unveil this new pricing and exclusive offers to ensure our electric bikes deliver the best value possible. Customer satisfaction remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to making high-quality, environmentally friendly mobility accessible to all.”

Read Also
RattanIndia's Revolt Motors Launches Limited Edition Stealth Black RV400 Electric Motorcycle
article-image

The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ both use the same 3 kW mid-drive electric motor. They are powered by a 3.24 kWh battery pack, which promises a range of 150 km on a single charge. The company claims that these e-bikes can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in 4.5 hours. Additionally, both models come equipped with a digital console, connected technology through the MyRevolt mobile app, various riding modes, and other features. In the e-bike segment, the RV400 range competes against models like Tork Kratos R, Oxo Hop, Oben Rorr, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab National Bank Profit Jumps Nearly Three-Fold To 16-Quarter High Of ₹3,010 Crore in Q4FY24

Punjab National Bank Profit Jumps Nearly Three-Fold To 16-Quarter High Of ₹3,010 Crore in Q4FY24

Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ Prices Updated: Starting from Rs 1.43 Lakh

Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ Prices Updated: Starting from Rs 1.43 Lakh

Bank Holiday May 10: Are Banks Closed For Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check City-Wise Report

Bank Holiday May 10: Are Banks Closed For Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check City-Wise Report

Dalal Street Drowns In Red: Sensex Slips Over 1,000 Points As Broad Sell-Off Continues

Dalal Street Drowns In Red: Sensex Slips Over 1,000 Points As Broad Sell-Off Continues

India's Exports Rise in 115 Nations Out Of 238 Destinations in 2023-24: Govt Data

India's Exports Rise in 115 Nations Out Of 238 Destinations in 2023-24: Govt Data