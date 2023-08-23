RattanIndia's Revolt Motors Launches Limited Edition Stealth Black RV400 Electric Motorcycle |

Revolt Motors, India's largest electric motorcycle company, on Wednesday announced the introduction of the Limited Edition Stealth RV400 Electric

Motorcycle on its sixth anniversary, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Limited Edition RV400, is presented in Stealth Black colour and embodies a fusion of advanced technologies.

The Limited Edition comes with high end golden upside down front forks and a sporty yellow monoshock. Its Stealth Black comes with matching all black alloy wheels, swing arm, handlebars and rear grip.

Customers can secure their Limited Edition RV400 in Stealth Black by visiting the official Revolt Motors website or authorized dealerships.

Features

RV400 powered by AI technology provides a distance coverage of 156 km with each charging cycle. Revolt Motors presents both on-board and portable charging capabilities, along with the convenience of a portable battery and the choice of home delivery. Achieving a full charge for the RV400 battery takes just four hours.

Equipped with a 3000-watt mid-drive motor, the Revolt RV400 requires 4.5 hours for a complete charge of its 3.24 KWh battery, boasting an asserted 80 km per charge range.

The starting cost of the Revolt RV400 is set at Rs 162,000.

