RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors announces grand opening of 11 dealerships across India in a single day | RattanIndia

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors, an electric motorcycle company in India, announced the simultaneous opening of 11 new dealerships across India, through an exchange filing. These openings will mark a significant milestone for the company and electric mobility in the country. The grand opening event is scheduled to take place on 31st May 2023, and it will showcase Revolt Motors' commitment to expanding its presence and providing sustainable transportation solutions nationwide.

The 11 new dealerships will be strategically located in major cities and prominent regions throughout India, including Pune (second dealership), Raipur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Durg, Sangli, Buldhana, Begusarai, Jhunjhunu, Agra and Haridwar. This expansion demonstrates Revolt Motors' dedication to accelerating its reach to the customer base across the nation.

Revolt Motors has witnessed a growing demand for electric motorcycles in India, driven by increased environmental consciousness and a desire for sustainable transportation options. With the launch of these 11 new dealerships, the company aims to capitalize on this momentum, offering customers high quality electric motorcycles that are designed for performance, efficiency, and affordability.

The grand opening event will be a celebration of innovation, showcasing Revolt Motors' state-of the-art dealership infrastructure and futuristic electric motorcycles. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the cutting-edge features of the motorcycles, experience test rides, and interact with Revolt Motors' expert staff, who will be on hand to provide guidance and support throughout the purchasing process.

Revolt Motors is committed to delivering a seamless customer experience, and the new dealerships will offer a comprehensive range of services, including sales, after-sales support, spare parts availability, and technical assistance.

Read Also RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors opens two new dealerships in Mumbai

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Ms. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, parent entity of Revolt Motors, said, "We are thrilled to open 11 new dealerships simultaneously across India. This expansion reflects our vision of making sustainable transportation accessible to a wider audience. We believe that electric mobility is the future, and through our innovative motorcycles and robust dealership network, we aim to revolutionize the way people commute in India."

Revolt Motors invites customers, media representatives, and electric vehicle enthusiasts to attend the grand opening event at any of the 11 new dealerships. This milestone reaffirms Revolt Motors' commitment to providing reliable, eco-friendly, and technologically advanced electric motorcycles to the Indian market.