Revolt Motors Launches Merchandise Collection on Amazon | Image: Revolt Motors (Representative)

Revolt Motors, India’s largest selling electric motorcycle brand, on Monday announced the launch of its official merchandise collection on Amazon, the company announced through an exchange filling.

The collection is now available for purchase at www.amazon.in/revolt, allowing fans and enthusiasts to showcase their passion for electric mobility in style.

Revolt has garnered immense popularity and a dedicated fan base since its inception.

With the launch of its merchandise collection, the brand aims to provide an opportunity for its customers to not only ride the electric revolution but also wear it proudly. The collection features a wide range of high-quality products, including apparel, accessories, and lifestyle items, all inspired by Revolt's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and style.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Revolt merchandise collection on Amazon," said Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. "This is an exciting milestone for our brand as we expand our presence beyond motorcycles and into the world of fashion and lifestyle. We believe that our customers will love the unique designs and superior quality of our merchandise, which reflects our brand's values and ethos."

Revolt's merchandise collection showcases sleek and contemporary designs that resonate with the brand's cutting-edge image. Customers will be able to choose from an array of stylish t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, jeans, shirts and more. Each product is carefully crafted to provide maximum comfort and durability, ensuring a premium ownership experience for Revolt's fans.

In addition to apparel, the merchandise collection also includes accessories such as keychains, phone covers, and backpacks, allowing fans to showcase their affinity for Revolt in their everyday lives. With these products, Revolt aims to create a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about sustainable mobility and are eager to support the electric revolution.

Starting today, the Revolt merchandise collection will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon. Customers can browse and buy their favorite products with the convenience and reliability of Amazon's online platform. Whether as a gift for a fellow Revolt enthusiast or as a personal statement, the merchandise collection offers something for everyone.

Revolt's entry into the world of merchandise marks an exciting chapter in the brand's growth story. With its focus on sustainability, innovation, and style, Revolt continues to revolutionize the electric mobility landscape, and now, its fans can proudly express their support through the official merchandise collection.