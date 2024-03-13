Audi Unveils Refreshed A3 Sedan: Discover The Subtle Updates

Audi A3 Facelift |

German automaker Audi has introduced a facelift for the A3 sedan abroad. This updated version comes with various cosmetic and feature improvements to ensure it stays modern. Company has revealed the refreshed A3 Sportback, A3 Saloon, and A3 Allstreet, showcasing a new exterior design, enhanced interior, updated MMI system, and a range of new features.

The updated Audi A3 features a redesigned front end with a new grille and bumper. The LED day-time running lights now offer four different light patterns that can be chosen through the infotainment system. Though it maintains its familiar shape, there are noticeable updates at the rear, including new bumper.

Exterior:

Audi has introduced new paint options for the A3 facelift, including District Green, Ascari Blue, and Progressive Red. Additionally, the A3 Allstreet, a crossover variant, features various off-road designs elements like roof rails, dark rocker side skirts, larger wheels, and raised ground clearance. Both models offer a choice between 18-inch and 19-inch wheels as optional upgrades.

Interior & Features:

The Audi A3 interiors has also some updates, like a new 3-spoke leather steering wheel with multifunction plus. It has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and features virtual cockpit and wireless phone charging. Other additions include adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, dual-zone auto climate control, and Sonos sound system.

Engine Specifications:

Initially, the car will come with two engine choices: a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, both producing 148bhp of power. These engines are paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. However, Audi plans to introduce more powerful S3 model soon, along with a plug0in hybrid electric (PHEV) version by end of the year.

Until the introduction of BS6 emission standards in 2020, the Audi A3 served as the most budget-friendly sedan from the Audi in India. However, it was discontinued in Indian market due to these new regulations. Currently, it remains uncertain that Audi plans to reintroduce the A3 to the Indian market.