New Maruti Swift Achieves Impressive Milestone: Over 10,000 Bookings in Just 8 Days!

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift, now in its fourth generation in India, starts at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings began on May 1, 2024, and by its launch on May 9, 2024, it had already received 10,000 bookings. Worldwide, 65 lakh people have chosen the Swift, with over 30 lakh buyers from India alone.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift has familiar style but with noticeable inside and out, along with a new powertrain. It’s longer now but the wheelbase and the width remain the same. The headlamps have a distinct L-shaped LED design, and the front grille and bumper are new. On the side, there’s a noticeable crease and a floating-roof effect with blacked-out pillars. The rear features new C-shaped LED lights, but the overall shape remains mostly unchanged.

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

In this new generation, there are two fresh paint choices: Luster Blue and Novel Orange. Maruti also provides two accessory bundles named Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser. Inside, the redesigned cabin has an all-black theme with a prominent touchscreen on the dashboard. Like the Grand Vitara, there’s a mix of piano black inserts and contrast silver finishes. You’ll find familiar features such as the gear lever, HVAC controls, steering wheel, and analogue driver’s display throughout the interior.

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Waiting Period Extends to 2 Months

The new Swift introduces the Z series powertrain in India. It comes with a brand-new 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. You can opt for either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Maruti claims this new engine is 10% more fuel-efficient and emits 12% less CO2. The manual version offers a claimed mileage of 24.80 kmpl, while the AMT version offers 25.75 kmpl.

In India, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift will remain in competition with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as well as select variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.