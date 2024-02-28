Video: Over-Speeding Audi Car Rams Into Public Toilet In UP's Noida; 5 Injured, Massive Damage Reported

Video: Speeding Audi Car Rams Into Public Toilet In Noida, 5 Injured | @nedricknews

In a dramatic accident that was reported in Noida Sector 37 of Uttar Pradesh, a speeding white colour Audi car lost its control and rammed into a public toilet on the street. While there have been no casualties reported in the incident, 5 people have been severely injured and are currently recuperating in the hospital. Both the car and the toilet structure were damaged in the accident. As soon as the incident was reported to the police, teams rushed to the spot and swung into action immediately.

Similar past incidents

This is not the first time that over-speeding has lead to dramatic accident in UP. A few days ago, tragedy struck Uttar Pradesh when a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturned killing 15 persons, police said. Over a dozen others were injured in the accident that took place in Kasganj, 260 km southwest of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rajeev Agarwal said that the deceased comprised seven children and eight women.

Earlier in February, Six persons of a family died in an accident that took place near Jagannathpur village on Sandalpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Two children were injured and have been admitted to the hospital. The family was returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place. According to reports, the driver apparently lost control and the car overturned in a drain. The police reached the spot and started investigation after sending the bodies for post-mortem.

In December 2022, Three people died and several were injured in a road accident after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida.