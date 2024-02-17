Video: Man Flung 10-Feet Into Air As Speeding Car Hit His Scooter In Greater Noida, Dies

X

In a horrific incident, a 32-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his scooter in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

In the purported video of the incident that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, the young man, identified as Pawan, a resident of Dankaur, can be seen hit by a speeding car near Gautam Buddha University intersection in the Ecotech-1 area of Greater Noida. The impact of the collision was such that the man was flung about 10 feet into the air and fell 50 meters ahead of the spot.

Reports suggest that Pawan did not survive the impact of the collision and succumbed to his injuries on the spot soon after the accident. The horrific video of the incident is going viral on social media. The CCTV footage of the incident, also shows that the accident took place on February 13 at 10 pm.

As per the police, after receiving a complaint from Pawan’s family members, a case has been registered against an unknown car driver. Reports suggest that police have seized the vehicle, however, the accused is still at large and efforts are underway to nab them.

Bullets fired in Delhi's Dwarka

Meanwhile in a separate incident, bullets were fired on a medical store owner's car in Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said on Saturday, adding that they are investigating the incident with all angles including personal enmity and extortion bid.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received on Saturday in JP Kalan police station that someone had fired two rounds on the caller's car during the night hours.

Upon reaching the spot, a Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on roadside at Kajipur village at the backside of a primary school.

"The driver side glasspane was broken. Two suspected bullet impacts were on the inside front door of the left side," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

"The owner of the vehicle, Jitender Yadav (35) is running a medical store at Paprawat road, Najafgarh," said the DCP, adding that further police proceedings are going on.