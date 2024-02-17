 Delhi Crime: 2 Bike-Borne Assailants Fire Multiple Rounds At House In Yamuna Vihar; CCTV Video Surfaces
According to police, at around 11:16 pm, two boys on a scooty fired multiple rounds outside a house in Yamuna Vihar. "Multiple rounds were fired No one was injured. Several empty shells and a live round of 7.65 mm were recovered from the spot," police said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Crime: 2 Bike-Borne Assailants Fire Multiple Rounds At House In Yamuna Vihar; CCTV Video Surfaces | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, February 16: Two unidentified youths fired several rounds outside a house in north-east Delhi's Yamuna Vihar late on Thursday night, police said. The incident that took place at 11:16 pm outside C-10/132, Yamuna Vihar, triggered panic in the area. However, no injuries were reported, they said.

According to police, at around 11:16 pm, two boys on a scooty fired multiple rounds outside a house in Yamuna Vihar. "Multiple rounds were fired No one was injured. Several empty shells and a live round of 7.65 mm were recovered from the spot," police said.

"A complaint has been registered. Further investigation is in progress," they said. The complainant, Hasiniddin Siddique (52) who owns a clothing store at Gali Tank Road in Karol Bagh, stated that two boys came on a scooter and fired multiple rounds outside his house in Yamuna Vihar, as per Delhi police.

"The complainant is being examined for clues. Further investigation is underway," officials said. Earlier in November last year, several rounds of bullets were fired near Delhi's Kanhaiya Nagar metro station that had left a man was injured. The injured man, identified as Mahadev (35), a resident of the Dakshinpuri area of the city, had a criminal history in the past, with three cases registered against him.

