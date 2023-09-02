South Africa Shootout: Police Kills 18 Armed Robbers In Gunfire Exchange In Limpopo (VIDEO)

Police Kills 18 Armed Robbers In Gunfire Exchange | Twitter

Limpopo: In a shocking incident, South Africa Police killed 18 armed robbers after gunfire exchange in Limpopo. The deceased included 16 males and 2 females. As per reports, the robbers were planning to rob a cash truck. The gunfire exchange that lasted for around 90 minutes between the robbers and the Police resulted in the deaths of 18 robbers killed and around four suspects were arrested from the site.

16 males and 2 females were killed in shootout

Addressing to the reporters, National Police Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Fannie Masemola said that 18 robbers were shot dead after a shootout with police in Limpopo. One police officer was also injured in the shootout. General Fannie Masemola also said that four suspects were also arrested from the location. He further said that four vehicles were also seized at a safe house in Thohoyandou, the vehicles were suspected to be used to carry out the cash truck heist.

Robbers allegedly planned a cash truck heist

Fannie Masemola said that the robbers allegedly planned a cash truck heist and also they are suspected of being involved in similar crimes in South Africa's other provinces. He said, "We do believe this syndicate has been involved in a number of CITs in this province, Mpumalanga and Gauteng." The police officer who was injured in the operation is receiving treatment at the hospital, his condition is said to be critical.

The police department was tracking the robbers

Masemola said that the police department was tracking the robbers and got information of the heist that was being planned. When the police reached the safehouse, the robbers started firing at the cops. The police then retaliated and killed the 18 robbers in the gunfire exchange that lasted for 90 minutes. He said that the gang planned to rob a cash depot and transport the cash with an ambulance to Gauteng. He also said that the intention of the police was to arrest the gang members. However, it did not turned out as planned.

