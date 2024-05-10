Audi Introduces Bold Edition of Q3 and Q3 Sportback in India

Audi Q3 |

Audi has introduced special edition of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback in India. The Audi Q3 Bold Edition is priced at Rs 54.65 lakh, while the Q3 Sportback Bold Edition costs Rs 55.71 lakh (ex-showroom). These editions will be available in limited quantities nationwide. Both models come in five colors: Mythos Black, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Daytona Grey, and Progressive Red.

The special editions of the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback feature cosmetic upgrades that give them a sportier appearance compared to the standard models. Notable changes include black Audi rings and a gloss black grille at the front, distinguished them from regular model. They also comes with black ORVMs, black roof rails, black window surrounds, and black Audi rings at the rear. The Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition is equipped with V-style, five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and the S-line exterior package for added style.

Inside, both the Audi Q3 Bold Edition and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition offer a range of comforts. These include a panoramic sunroof, a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, power-adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, leatherette seat upholstery, frameless auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-speaker audio system, Audi smartphone interface, digital instrument cluster, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control system with speed limiter, engine start/stop system with regenerative braking, gesture control for the tailgate, Audi phone box with wireless charging, six airbags, hill start assist, and LED headlamps and tail-lamps.

Under the hood, no changes have been made to the powertrain. Both the new Q3 Bold Edition and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition come with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This engine generates a maximum power of 87bhp and 320Nm of torque. Additionally, both SUVs feature Audi’s Quattro AWD (all-wheel drive) system.