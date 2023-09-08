Indore: Bikers Throw 30 Kg Stone On Audi After Argument Over Overtaking

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were booked for damaging an Audi car with a heavy stone following an argument over overtaking with the car owner in the Vijay Nagar area late on Wednesday. They first tried to open his car and later started using abusive words for the car owner, who was going to Anurag Nagar with his wife for some work. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for them on the basis of their bike number.

Additional DCP (zone-2) Amarendra Singh said that Archit Mehta, a resident of Saket Nagar has lodged a complaint that he along with his wife was going to Anurag Nagar for some work. When they reached near Gate Number 3 in Anurag Nagar, two youths on a bike knocked on his car and tried to open the door. They were alleging that the car owner overtook them recklessly. They started an argument with Mehta.

Mehta tried to take his car ahead but one of the youths came before the car and started using abusive words for him. When he took a heavy stone to damage the front of the car, Mehta moved his car ahead and the accused threw the heavy stone (weighing around 30 kilograms) on the back windshield damaging it badly.

The complainant gave the bike number of the accused. The police claimed that they are being searched on the basis of the bike number and the CCTVs of the area are also being examined. Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

