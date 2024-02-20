 Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane Purchases Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach For ₹3.25 Crore
Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane adds a Mercedes-Benz to his car collection as he purchases it for ₹3.25 Crore.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Ajinkya Rahane with his new car. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has added an extravagant car to his collection as he bought a Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach, as per a picture going viral on social media. The price of the vehicle is reportedly an astonishing ₹3.25 crore as Rahane clicked a photo with his wife beside the car.

article-image

In June 2022, the Maharashtra-born cricketer had purchased a BMW 6 Series, which is the 630i M Sport variant, coloured white for ₹69 lakhs. The other cars owned by Rahane are Audi Q5 and used to drive a Maruti WagonR.

Ajinkya Rahane struggling for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024:

Rahane, dropped from the Test side, has also struggled to churn out runs in the Ranji Trophy. The former Indian vice-captain has managed only 112 runs in 5 matches, averaging a dismal 16 with a solitary half-century. Nevertheless, Mumbai have comfortably progressed to the knockout stage.

Based on his performance for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, the 35-year-old earned a recall in the squad for the World Test Championship final and performed decently despite India losing the game. However, he failed to produce the runs in the subsequent series against the West Indies.

Rahane's most significant achievement will always arguably be leading an undermanned Indian side to a series win over Australia in the 2020-21 leg. However, with India's youngsters performing well in the team currently, Rahane is highly unlikely to earn a recall to the team in the near future.

