Stylish, Powerful & Electric: Audi Unveils Q6 e-tron

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | March 22, 2024
The German luxury and sports car manufacturer Audi has revealed its new electric SUV, the Q6 e-tron, which debuts globally.
Available in two variants: Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron, featuring an all-new cabin layout with integrated curved screens and a touchscreen for the front passenger.
Equipped with a 94.9 kWh battery pack providing a WLTP-claimed range of up to 625 km.
Potential India launch in 2025 with an anticipated starting price of Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded quattro version.
Interior features include three digital screens, an optional augmented reality-based heads-up display, and an advanced voice assistant, 'Audi Assistant'.
Offers an 800-volt electric architecture supporting fast charging of up to 270 kW, enabling a 10-80 percent charge in just 21 minutes.
Additional features include an 830W Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
