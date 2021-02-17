Teji Mandi organises free webinar on 'Invest in the stock market super cycle post budget' - Check details here

Subscription plans to the application start at Rs. 149/month and provide investors access to an actively managed portfolio (15-20 stocks) with one click buy, sell & rebalance facility. The stocks are recommended based on the investor’s risk profile. The investment strategy combines tactical bets with long-term winners. Tactical bets include special company situations from a 3-6 month perspective, while long-term winners looks at stocks from a 12-18 month perspective. The team is disciplined with rebalancing and looks at three scenarios – 1) A change in fundamentals 2) Too much noise around a stock 3) A company with a substantially better risk-reward ratio. The team also advises investors to park their money in liquid instruments like index funds and ETFs when the market crashes or is extremely volatile to help them in mitigating risk.

What sets the product apart is its focus on providing the rationale behind why the customer should buy/sell stocks along with a non-discretionary advisory model, where the customer has the power to execute and have pragmatic control on their investments, unlike mutual fund investments. With a minimum investment advice starting as low as Rs 20,000, the product makes equity advisory significantly more accessible compared to managed portfolios, where minimum ticket size is Rs. 50 lacs.

The company’s flagship portfolio has generated a stellar return of 40% since its inception in October last year.

Graph is as given below.