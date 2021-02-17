Teji Mandi organises free webinar on 'Invest in the stock market super cycle post budget' - Check details here

With the benchmark index Sensex touching its all-time high, all eyes are now on the stock market. Several queries have been raised regarding investing in the stock market amid the current situation. To clear all investors' queries, Teji Mandi, a SEBI-registered investment advisor, has organised a free webinar on 'Invest in the stock market super cycle post budget' on Wednesday.
Vaibhav Agrawal, Chief Investment Officer of Teji Mandi, is the speaker of the webinar that will be held on Zoom.
Teji Mandi (TM Investment Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is a SEBI- registered investment advisor which simplifies stock market investing for retail investors. A subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Teji Mandi aspires to provide prowess of equity portfolio services at a low-cost accessible price point. The investment team is led by Chief Investment Officer Vaibhav Agrawal and includes industry veterans Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal & Mr. Ajay Menon on the board of directors.
With an objective to become one of the most accessible & actively managed portfolio services in India for retail investors, Teji Mandi offers an all-weather model actively managed portfolio with regular rebalance updates through its application. This is a broker agnostic facility, where users can transact using their existing demat account or get assistance in opening a new one.
Subscription plans to the application start at Rs. 149/month and provide investors access to an actively managed portfolio (15-20 stocks) with one click buy, sell & rebalance facility. The stocks are recommended based on the investor’s risk profile. The investment strategy combines tactical bets with long-term winners. Tactical bets include special company situations from a 3-6 month perspective, while long-term winners looks at stocks from a 12-18 month perspective. The team is disciplined with rebalancing and looks at three scenarios – 1) A change in fundamentals 2) Too much noise around a stock 3) A company with a substantially better risk-reward ratio. The team also advises investors to park their money in liquid instruments like index funds and ETFs when the market crashes or is extremely volatile to help them in mitigating risk.
What sets the product apart is its focus on providing the rationale behind why the customer should buy/sell stocks along with a non-discretionary advisory model, where the customer has the power to execute and have pragmatic control on their investments, unlike mutual fund investments. With a minimum investment advice starting as low as Rs 20,000, the product makes equity advisory significantly more accessible compared to managed portfolios, where minimum ticket size is Rs. 50 lacs.
The company’s flagship portfolio has generated a stellar return of 40% since its inception in October last year.
“With strong and myriad noises surrounding you on buying stocks, making a prudent investment call has become a complicated affair. For individuals who are first time entrants or who do not have the expertise or bandwidth to research and track the market and are looking for an easy and reliable way to invest in the market, Teji Mandi is the go-to app. We have simplified stock market investing by providing a seamless advisory based transaction experience. We also explain the ‘why’ behind our investment decisions, and partner with investors in their entire investment journey. Our aim is to raise awareness and make wealth creation a reality for investors across the country,” Vaibhav Agrawal, Chief Investment Officer, TM Investment Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said.
He further added, “Unlike other advisory options, where the minimum ticket sizes are much higher and pricing is dependent on AUM, Teji Mandi has a flat subscription model. This is devoid of any commissions on the investment amount. We believe our proposition finds great resonance from new age or new-to-market investors.”
