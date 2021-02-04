Teji Mandi: Impact of Budget 2021 on capital goods and steel sectors

As per a recent CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) study, for the Indian economy to reach a $5tn mark by FY2026-27, it will have to grow at 11.6% rate on an average annually for the next six years. For that, India will need to spend about USD 1.4 trillion on infrastructure development.

The government has taken a cue from these estimates. And, it has placed a high emphasis on infrastructure spending. Overall, the government has increased its Capex target for FY22 by 6.6% to around Rs 4.4 trillion. Higher funds are allocated to build roads, metros, water canals, mining, and healthcare facilities. The government has also raised the Capex plans by 25% for the next financial year. And, it will also provide Rs 2 lakh crore to states and autonomous bodies to meet their Capex targets.