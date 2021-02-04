Teji Mandi: Bad Bank - Devil lies in detail

The idea of the bad bank in itself is not new. It has been discussed extensively over several years. But, it has gained prominence after being announced in the budget of 2021.

Effective tool to handle NPA crisis:

In simple terms, a bad bank can be defined as an entity that absorbs the existing pile of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the banking system. And, attempts to resolve it through a professional approach.

The bad bank will go a long way to free the banks from the mounting burden of the NPAs. It could take these stressed assets under its wing and find its resolution.

At present, NPAs in the Indian banking system is the worst in the world. More than Rs 2.25 lakh crore lies unresolved in the Indian banking system. Current gross NPAs stand at around 7%. Led by the Covid-19 disruptions, the RBI expects it to rise to 15% by September 2021 in a worst-case scenario.