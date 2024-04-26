Shriram Finance Q4 Results Announces a 150% Dividend, 450% Dividend in a Year

Shriram Finance Q4 Results | Image: Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance Ltd is a retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), Shriram Finance Limited has more than Rs. 2.14 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM).

Shriram Finance provides financing options for gold, tractors and farm equipment, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), commercial and passenger vehicles, personal loans, and business loans.

Financials (Standalone) :

The Net Interest Income for the year ended 31st March, 2024 increased by 16.06 per cent and stood at Rs. 19,686.85 crores as against Rs. 16,963.07 crores for the year ended 31st March, 2023. The profit after tax increased by 20.26 per cent and stands at Rs. 7,190.48 crores as against Rs. 5,979.34 crores recorded in the previous year. The earning per share (basic) increased by 20.00 per cent and was Rs. 191.63 as against Rs. 159.69 recorded in the previous year.

Assets under Management :

Total Assets under Management as on 31st March, 2024 increased by 21.10% and stood at Rs. 224,861.98 crores as compared to Rs. 185,682.86 crores as on 31st March, 2023 and Rs. 214,233.47 crores as on 31st December, 2023.

Dividend:

Subject to Member approval at the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company, the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 15/-per equity share with a nominal face value of Rs. 10/-per fully paid up, or 150per cent, for the Financial Year 2023–2024.

This is on top of the two interim dividends of Rs. 20/- and Rs. 10/-per equity share of Rs. 10/-each, fully paid-up (200 per cent) and (100 per cent) for the Financial Year 2023–24 that were announced on October 26, 2023, and January 25, 2024 by the Board of Directors of the Company. In light of this, the total dividend for the 2023–2024 fiscal year will be Rs. 45/–per share, or 450 percent.

