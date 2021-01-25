Teji Mandi: Will RBI's proposed regulatory framework for NBFCs be effective?

The liquidity crisis before the pandemic made one thing clear. The NBFCs can no longer enjoy the regulatory leeways. They have to tighten their approach towards lending and other operational parameters. And learn to sustain themselves during the volatile periods.

The RBI’s recent discussion paper is a step in that direction. The central bank in this paper has proposed tighter regulations for the NBFCs. It argues in favour of bringing a scale-based structure. And, argues in favour of stricter governing norms for the NBFCs.

What is a scale-based structure?

Under the suggested framework, the largest 25-30 NBFCs would be subjected to bank-like regulations.

The RBI has recommended splitting of NBFCs into four categories depending on their size and systemic relevance. These four categories would include- base layer, middle layer, the upper layer, and top layer.