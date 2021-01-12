Teji Mandi: PSU Banks at forefront to revive the credit cycle

The RBI's latest financial stability report highlighted the growing distinction between PSUs and private banks.

The RBI has projected that the gross non-performing assets in the banking sector may rise to 13.5% by September 2021, from 7.5% in September 2020. In a severe stress scenario, the GNPA ratio may escalate to 14.8%.

The public banks (PSBs), on expected lines, are going to see the bulk of the stress. GNPL% for PSB is expected to rise from 9.7% in September 2020 to 16.2% and 17.6% in September 2021. For private banks, GNPL is expected to rise from 4.6% in September 2020 to 7.9% and 8.8% in September 2021 as per the RBI's projections.