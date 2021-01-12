Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 12, 2021

Aam Aadmi hoping for a tax-cut:

There has never been a year when the expectations are not high from the budget. And, the pandemic year has raised the stakes by manyfold.

For the middle-class, a relief in taxes remains the biggest wish every year. And, they would be hoping for a relief on this front given the texting time we are living in.

For the government, cutting taxes is not going to be an easy task. Its revenue sources are stretched and the fiscal deficit has heightened. However, it is the need of the economy to generate demand. For that, the government needs to put extra money in the hands of the people.

The economy needs improved spending to revive the demand. For that, tax-cut on the middle-income group is very much required. And, the government must take it into active consideration.