Teji Mandi: Why is the premium cut vital for Mumbai's real estate?

The Maharashtra government has reduced premiums on the real estate sector by 50%. It will be applicable till 31 December 2021. The projects that absorb the full stamp duty for customers will be eligible to claim these benefits.

The government's decision is based on the recommendations of the Deepak Parekh committee. It has come at a time when sentiments are improving and homebuyers are back in the market.

The government had set the ball rolling with stamp duty cut back in September. Since then, the new registration count has increased from 79,400 in August to 1.14 lakh in September and 2.43 lakh in December across Maharashtra. In Mumbai, the count increased from 2,600 in August to 5,600 in September and 18,854 in December 2020.

Cutting the premium charges would further propel this rising momentum.